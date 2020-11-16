Pregnant woman shot in Brooklyn undergoes emergency C-section as city faces weekend of gun violence

A 21-year-old woman who was eight months pregnant was shot on Saturday on Utica Avenue and Montgomery Street in Crown Heights (Getty Images)

A pregnant woman has been forced to undergo an emergency C-section after being shot in Brooklyn over the weekend, according to a report.

The 21-year-old woman, who was eight months pregnant, was shot on Saturday on Utica Avenue and Montgomery Street in Crown Heights.

According to the New York Post, the woman arrived at SUNY Downstate Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder on the same evening and was treated for the wound and had to undergo a cesarean section, police said.

Both she and the baby are said to be in a stable condition and the victim has reportedly been uncooperative in helping to identify the shooter.

The shooting was just one of seven victims of gun violence across New York City on Saturday and Sunday, the newspaper said.

An incident on Sunday is reported to have left a man fighting for his life after he was shot in the face.

The man was shot in the head in front of 188 Parkside Avenue in broad daylight at 9.40am on Sunday morning, according to police.

A 17-year-old who was shot in Red Hook is said to be in serious condition at Methodist Hospital after being shot twice in the stomach around 10.45pm on Saturday.

The number of shootings on Saturday is reported to be double the number of shootings on the same date last year, the outlet reported.

