Pregnant woman shot when bullet enters her home; five arrested

Jun. 12—MANCHESTER — An incident that started with a report of a pregnant woman being shot ended with the Manchester Police SWAT team making five arrests Friday night.

Police responded at about 9 p.m. to a residence in the area of Bell and Hall streets for a pregnant woman, 35, who had sustained a gunshot wound when a bullet entered her home. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

"The victim is reported to be in stable condition," Manchester police said in a press release. "The unborn child appears to be unharmed."

Police said the shot came from the area of 292 Belmont St. and the occupants of Apartment 9 at that address were uncooperative and barricaded themselves inside. The SWAT team then responded and ended the situation without further conflict, police said.

The five men in the apartment were arrested and charged with resisting arrest. They are Joseph Ricci, 27, Corey Raikes, 27, Matthew Iannotti, 23, Cody Duarte, 28, and Timothy Walsh, 20. Police said all were from Manchester.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Manchester Police Department Crimeline at 603-624-4040. Individuals providing tips can remain anonymous.