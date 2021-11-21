Pregnant woman shot dead while unloading baby shower gifts in Philadelphia

philadelphia crime scene WPVI/Screenshot

A pregnant woman was shot and killed while unloading baby shower gifts from her car in Philadelphia on Saturday night. Her unborn child did not survive.

ABC News reported that bullets struck the 32-year-old woman's head and stomach outside her Lawncrest home. According to Fox News, police found 11 shell casings at the scene. She and her baby were pronounced dead at Einstein Medical Center. She was seven months pregnant.

The name of the victim has not been released. As of Sunday afternoon, police have yet to determine a motive or identify any suspects.

"When I look at this situation, it looks like someone was targeting her, looking for her," Deputy Police Commissioner Christine Coulter told local ABC affiliate WPVI. Coulter also said that police, "can't stop people who are intent on shooting somebody."

Homicides in Philadelphia are up 13 percent over last year. 1,979 people have been shot so far in 2021.

