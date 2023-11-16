Pregnant woman shot by husband during argument over their finances, Illinois cops say

An unborn child died after a man shot his pregnant wife while driving, Illinois police say.

The shooting happened Monday, Nov. 13, in the Chicago suburb of Des Plaines, the Des Plaines Police Department said in a Nov. 15 news release.

Officers said the 30-year-old man was having an argument with his wife, also 30, about their finances. The fight began at their home and carried over when the husband began driving them.

The argument escalated as the husband approached an intersection. He fired multiple shots at his wife, who was sitting in the backseat, police said.

He stopped the van in the nearby parking lot of St. Zachary Church, where he flagged down someone to call 911, police said. Officers eventually found the Honda Odyssey with its rear window broken.

Police said the woman was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds and she was taken to a hospital.

She remains in the intensive care unit as of Tuesday, but her unborn child of 14 weeks died, police said.

Police found a loaded 9mm handgun in the car, and the husband was taken into custody.

The husband, of Des Plaines, was charged with intentional homicide of an unborn child.

Pregnant mom shot dead outside Amazon facility, MN cops say. Ex-fiance pleads guilty

Man shoots, kills pregnant sister and her husband during party at park, Ohio cops say

19-year-old pregnant woman shot in stomach when someone fires into car, OK police say