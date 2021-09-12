Pregnant woman shot and killed in New York breaking up a fight at her baby shower
A pregnant woman was shot and killed at her baby shower in Harlem, New York after trying to break up a fight.
The woman died on Sunday morning after she was shot in the head attempting to stop a fight at her baby shower.
According to police, the woman was 31-year-old Shanice Young. When they arrived on the scene they found her unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head.
Police said the woman’s ex-boyfriend, who was not invited to the party, was one of the men involved in the fight.