Pregnant woman shot and killed in New York breaking up a fight at her baby shower

(Independent)

A pregnant woman was shot and killed at her baby shower in Harlem, New York after trying to break up a fight.

The woman died on Sunday morning after she was shot in the head attempting to stop a fight at her baby shower.

According to police, the woman was 31-year-old Shanice Young. When they arrived on the scene they found her unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police said the woman’s ex-boyfriend, who was not invited to the party, was one of the men involved in the fight.