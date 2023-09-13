Pregnant woman shot by Nashville Walgreens clerk indicted; no indictment of employee

A grand jury has declined to indict an East Nashville Walgreens clerk who shot a pregnant shoplifting suspect this year, but the woman has been indicted for theft and assault for allegedly spraying the clerk with mace, officials confirmed Wednesday.

The 24-year-old woman was seven months pregnant when she was shot multiple times in April in a confrontation in a Walgreens parking lot with the 22-year-old employee.

The clerk told police that he had confronted two women in the parking lot for allegedly stealing items from the store when one of the women sprayed him with a can of mace. He said he pulled out his semi-automatic handgun and fired multiple times in self defense.

The woman was rushed to a hospital where she gave birth via an emergency C-Section. The baby was not injured and at the time was in critical but stable condition, police said.

The Davidson County District Attorney’s Office subsequently filed an aggravated assault charge against the clerk for the shooting, and misdemeanor charges for assault and theft of $1,000 or less against the woman.

The charges for clerk and woman were presented to a grand jury in August as two separate cases.

The grand jury declined to indict the clerk but indicted the woman for the misdemeanor assault and theft charges on Aug. 16, the District Attorney’s Office confirmed Wednesday.

The office declined to comment due to the pending charges. The woman could not be reached for comment.

The clerk was fired from his job as Walgreens team leader, the company said. He told police that he saw the pair of women lacing items into a store cart and into a large over-the-shoulder bag.

He said he then began recording the women with his cell phone and followed them outside after they left the store without paying for the items. He then confronted them as they were placing items in the trunk of a car.

Reach Kelly Puente at kpuente@tennessean.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Walgreens shooting: Pregnant woman indicted, not clerk, in April case