Pregnant woman was shot in Tulare County while holding 1-year-old son, deputies say

A man is behind bars after allegedly shooting his pregnant wife, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said in a Saturday news release.

Deputies said the shooting happened Wednesday at a home in the 20600 block of Road 204 in Lindsay.

The woman was shot in the upper torso and taken to the hospital and released after treatment for a non-life threatening wound, according to deputies.

Detectives said they learned the woman had been in an argument with her husband. The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Antonio Salas of Lindsay, allegedly shot her as she held her 1-year-old son. The son and the unborn baby were not injured.

Salas fled from the home and was found by deputies and arrested. He is being held on $500,000 bail.

Deputies said the gun in the shooting was recovered and Salas is facing charges of attempted murder, child endangerment, corporal injury to a spouse and receiving stolen property.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218. People can remain anonymous by calling or texting 559-725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.