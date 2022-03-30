Pregnant woman shot while sleeping, killing baby due in just days, Georgia cops say

A pregnant Georgia woman sleeping in bed was shot when someone suddenly opened fire into her bedroom, police say.

The woman, who was nine months pregnant, was shot twice in the stomach on March 23. Doctors at the Grady Memorial Hospital were unable to save her baby, Lovejoy police Chief Michael Gaddis told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Princess Wolfe, 27, was asleep with her 8-year-old daughter when shots were fired at her bedroom in Lovejoy, a city about 25 miles south of Atlanta, according to WAGA-TV.

“She said, ‘Mom, please come help me. I’ve been shot,’” Taffie Pope, Wolfe’s mother, told the outlet. “That was the most devastating thing a parent could hear.”

The baby was due in a couple of days, according to a Facebook post from Pope.

Due to the location of the woman’s injuries and how the bullet went through the window, Gaddis told the Atlanta-Journal Constitution that authorities “don’t think it was a stray bullet or anything at this time.”

“We just want to make sure we get this solved because this is a senseless murder here — taking an unborn life,” he said.

“Unfortunately, my unborn grandbaby was shot and killed while in my daughter’s womb,” Pope wrote on Facebook on March 26. “On a more positive note, my eight-year-old granddaughter was physically unharmed as her mother was able to push her onto the floor from their bed during the shooting.”

Pope said she believes someone had been stalking her daughter, according to CBS.

“Over the past months of her residing there, a couple of things had taken place,” the mother told CBS. “My daughter had been receiving phone calls from someone, harassing her.”

“It’s just terrible,” Pope added. “She wanted this baby more than anything. You will not get away with this.”

