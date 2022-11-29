Pregnant woman strangled in front of children, police say

Nov. 28—SALEM TWP. — A Columbia County man faces charges after police said Sunday morning he strangled and assaulted a woman pregnant with his child in front of other children.

Salem Township police filed charges of strangulation, simple assault and harassment against Cody Rainier, 31, of Millville. Rainier was released on $10,000 unsecured bail following his arraignment Monday.

Police said they interviewed Erin Harvey at the Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital Center Sunday afternoon where she went for medical treatment of her injuries.

In the criminal complaint Harvey said she has a 6-month-old child with Rainier and is eight weeks pregnant with his child. Harvey, who has been living on and off with Rainier, got into a verbal altercation with him Saturday night. She went to sleep in the bedroom with the infant and other children and was later awoken by Rainier who was upset she did not come to sleep with him in the master bedroom.

The complaint said the altercation between Harvey and Rainier got "nasty" and as it escalated she took out her cell phone to record it, further upsetting him. Rainier grabbed the phone and threw it at her, hitting her in the stomach. He then grabbed her by the neck with both of his hands, pushed her against the washing machine and strangled her for at least a minute.

The complaint said after Rainier released his grip Harvey "started to see black." Rainier held up his hands as if to strangle her again. He did not, however, but proceeded to call her names. He next told her he did not meant to strangle her and "it was all out of reaction." He tried to make up by asking her to hug him, but she tried to get away from to tend to the children who witnessed what had taken place.

The complaint said Harvey locked the front and back doors after Rainier left the residence. He returned and tried to get in the back door, but was able to push open the front door. Once inside he pushed Harvey to the floor, tried to take her phone and threatened to take their 6-month-old child away from her. Rainier left, but called her phone seven times, texted her 11 times and emailed her once. In the last text message, Rainier stated "Don't call me."

Harvey contacted her mother and a friend and sought medical assistance for injuries to her face, stomach, arms and throat and neck area.

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.