Pregnant woman and unborn baby killed in apparent murder suicide in Winter Haven

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent double murder suicide that occurred in the Inwood area of Winter Haven Friday.

According to officials with the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, 26-year-old Riley Groover, fatally shot a pregnant female victim multiple times before fatally shooting himself.

The domestic-related incident occurred just after 7:00 p.m. outside in a neighborhood in front of several witnesses near their home located on Central Avenue West, Police said.“At this stage in the investigation it's clear that this is a domestic-related double murder suicide,” police said in a release. “According to family members, the couple have argued in the past, and it has turned physical. None of those incidents were reported to law enforcement.”

Groover has prior arrests, for aggravated assault and domestic violence, police said.Despite all efforts from first responders at the scene and medical staff at the hospital, the unborn baby was unable to be saved."This was a violent and horrific double murder that ended the lives of a 21-year-old woman who was 8 months pregnant, and her unborn baby,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. “When the suspect became enraged, family members and neighbors did everything they could to help her get away from him. Please keep this family in your prayers."

