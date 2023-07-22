Pregnant woman, unborn child killed in apparent double murder-suicide, sheriff says

A pregnant woman and her unborn child were killed after a man shot them, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a news release, a 26-year-old man shot the 21-year-old victim multiple times before shooting and killing himself.

Sheriff Grady Judd said the woman was eight months pregnant.

Investigators said the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. Friday near their home on Central Avenue West in Winter Haven.

Deputies said that based on this stage in the investigation, it is clear that it was a domestic-related double murder-suicide.

The suspect, identified as Riley Groover, was previously charged with aggravated assault and domestic violence, the sheriff’s office said.

The family told investigators that Groover and the woman argued before, which had turned physical, but none of the incidents were reported to law enforcement.

First responders and medical staff at the hospital tried to save the unborn baby but were unable to do so.

“This was a violent and horrific double murder that ended the lives of a 21-year-old woman who was eight months pregnant and her unborn baby,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “When the suspect became enraged, family members and neighbors did everything they could to help her get away from him. Please keep this family in your prayers.”

