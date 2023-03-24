Pregnant woman vanished a month ago after walking out of Jack in the Box, CA cops say

A pregnant woman who went missing after walking out of a Jack in the Box restaurant is still missing a month later, California police said.

Cajairah Jae Fraise, 22, of Moreno Valley, was 35 weeks pregnant when was reported missing by family after she walked away from her parents in Beaumont on Feb. 24, the Beaumont Police Department said in a March 22 news release.

Since her disappearance, police said they have spoken with family members and looked through “surveillance footage in the area.”

Detectives also looked into leads stemming from social media posts and phone records, according to police. They searched where Fraise worked and places she often visited.

In addition to sending missing person fliers to local and regional law enforcement, police said they sent information about Fraise’s disappearance to “hospitals, clinics, mental health facilities, shelters and other organizations” in neighboring counties and Nevada.

They searched the area Fraise went missing for clues but have since “exhausted immediate leads on her whereabouts.”

Fraise is now nearing the end of her pregnancy and is either “close to, or has already given birth,” police said.

Fraise is described as standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 154 pounds, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 951-769-8500.

Beaumont is about 80 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

