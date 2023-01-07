Pregnant women at higher risk of being victims of domestic violence, experts say

An Orlando man has been arrested after deputies said he killed his pregnant girlfriend.

Orange County deputies have charged Pierre Floriant, 41, with the murder of Joanna Gomes-Simo, 29 and the death of her unborn child.

Officials said the death happened around 9 a.m. Thursday inside an apartment on Pointe Vista Circle.

Deputies said they were called to the home for a well-being check by family members.

According to a report, Floriant was inside the apartment when police arrived and they found Gomes-Simo unconscious.

Deputies said her death was from apparent strangulation.

Deputies said Floriant was arrested for a previous domestic violence incident in December.

Each year, an estimated 324,000 pregnant people in the U.S. are battered by their intimate partners, data shows.

Harbor House of Central Florida is a local resource for domestic violence victims.

In 2022, the Harbor House hotline received 9,430 calls compared to 5,935 calls in 2021.

Anyone suffering from domestic abuse can call Harbor House of Central Florida and its 24-hour crisis line at 407-886-2856.

