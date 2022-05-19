Prehistoric dolphin species discovered in landlocked Switzerland

CBSNews
·1 min read

Previously unknown species of dolphin swam the oceans 20 million years ago, including in waters that covered Switzerland, today a landlocked country at the heart of Europe, researchers said Tuesday.

Back then, Switzerland was part of an island landscape, with its low-lying parts covered in ocean teeming with fish, sharks and dolphins, and with mussels and sea urchins lining the seabed.

After examining around 300 fossils of whales and dolphins found in Switzerland and dating from this period, researchers from Zurich University's paleontological institute discovered two previously unknown species, the university said in a statement.

Combing through fragments of teeth, vertebrae and bones found in layers of marine sediment, known as the Upper Marine Molasse, the researchers sought out the less commonly found bones from the inner ear, since they allow species to be classified.

"We managed to identify two families of dolphins previously unknown in Switzerland," paleontologist Gabriel Aguirre said in the statement.

Using micro-computed tomography, a 3D imaging technique, the researchers were able to reconstruct the softer organs around the hard ear bones, creating 3D models of the ears.

"This helped us better analyze the dolphins' hearing ability," Aguirre said.

In the study, published on the PeerJ scientific publishing website, the researchers determined that the extinct animals are related to the sperm whales and ocean dolphins living today.

This marks the second disclosure of a paleontological discovery of marine animals in Switzerland in recent weeks.

Last month, Reuters reported that scientists announced the discovery of whale-sized marine reptiles called ichthyosaurs on top of three mountains in the Swiss Alps.

Florida man severely burned when fire erupts during arrest at gas station

Washington working to ease baby formula crisis

New steps to tackle baby formula shortage

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Prehistoric tooth of young girl found in Laos could help us understand modern human evolution

    A tooth found in Laos of a young female, one of the prehistoric human species Denisovans, suggests this could be where they interbred with humans.

  • Prehistoric fossil gives new clues on crocodiles

    STORY: This prehistoric fossil is giving new clues about the evolution of crocodiles PALEONTOLOGIST, RODOLFO SALAS: "This is the adult individual, Sacacosuchus cordovai. It is 7 million years old and was found in the Sacaco area (Arequipa Desert). It is a new species of crocodile that we are introducing to the world, and that lived in the Sacaco area 7 million years ago."Researchers say the animal likely crossed the Atlantic Ocean to the coast of South AmericaSpanning over 13 feet in length"From our research, we have reached the conclusion that all marine crocodiles were animals with long and thin faces, and that there were two morphotypes, two ecological types. That is, one that fed almost exclusively on fish, and another one that had a much broader diet."

  • Hybrid power could keep the Little Bird helo flying

    A small, yet nimble and heavily used light-attack helicopter that carries small teams of special operators into battle has a problem.

  • Tank cemetery: aftermath of failed Russian crossing of the Siverskyi Donets shown on internet

    ROMAN PETRENKO - THURSDAY, MAY 19, 2022, 15: 01 A video of a place where the Ukrainian army defeated Russians while they were trying to cross the Siverskyi Donets in the Luhansk region on May 11, when the invaders lost more than 80 pieces of equipment, has appeared on the internet.

  • Scientists Found an Extraterrestrial Stone in Egypt That Might Prove That a Rare Supernova Took Place

    The rock fragments are likely from a parent body that existed when our solar system was first created over one billion years ago.

  • Lake City plant will make new Army ammo for first time in 65 years

    U.S. Army rifles that use a new type of ammunition means a flurry of activity is headed to the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in Independence.

  • US says it won't tolerate aggression against Sweden and Finland, which applied to join NATO but aren't yet protected by it

    National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan noted that Sweden and Finland are not under NATO's official protections before they are full members.

  • ‘Prehistoric Planet’ Trailer: Move Over Grogu, Meet This Baby Triceratops (Video)

    Apple's five-night docuseries event features underwater battles, T-Rex nuzzling and a lost baby triceratops

  • Wild tulips need love, too: Research highlights ignored 'plight' of spring symbol

    Tulips may be seen as safe from extinction due to commercial popularity. In reality, a lack of funding in plant research means there is much to learn.

  • Many Ukrainian fighters remain in Azovstal, ICRC registers those surrendering

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's siege of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol stuttered towards its end on Thursday, with hundreds of fighters still holed up in the catacombs of the Azovstal steel works and some 1,700 who have already surrendered facing an uncertain fate. A full abandonment of the bunkers and tunnels of the bombed-out plant would end the most destructive siege of a war that began when President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Russia's defence ministry said 771 fighters from the Azov Regiment - vilified by Russia - had surrendered in the past day, bringing the total of those who had given themselves up since Monday to 1,730.

  • Grim 2022 drought outlook for Western US offers warnings for the future as climate change brings a hotter, thirstier atmosphere

    Farmers in some regions are being encouraged to preserve and establish grasslands that can survive drought and protect the soil. AP Photo/Mark RogersMuch of the western U.S. has been in the grip of an unrelenting drought since early 2020. The dryness has coincided with record-breaking wildfires, intense and long-lasting heat waves, low stream flows and dwindling water supplies in reservoirs that millions of people across the region rely on. Heading into summer, the outlook is pretty grim. The Na

  • Boeing aims for new test launch of Starliner astronaut capsule

    The aerospace company hopes its Starliner vehicle can finally prove its capabilities in orbit.

  • Yellen: Ukraine war fallout threatens 'stagflation,' hunger

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Wednesday that Russia's February invasion of Ukraine has produced a sharp increase in food and energy prices that is contributing to a slowdown in growth and creating greater risk of global stagflation. “This is an environment that is filled with risk, both with respect to inflation and potential slowdowns,” Yellen said at a press conference ahead of Group of Seven finance ministers meetings this week in Bonn. “The economic outlook globally is challenging and uncertain,” Yellen said.

  • These Are Some of the Best Images of the Sun Ever Taken

    ESAGiant coronal flares? Check. Rare views of the sun’s poles? Check. A glimpse at something called a “solar hedgehog?” Weird, but check. The European Space Agency has just released a trove of new images and videos collected by Solar Orbiter, its mission to closely observe the sun and increase our understanding of its atmosphere, during its first close approach to the sun.The close approach, known as the perihelion, happened on March 26, bringing Solar Orbiter about one-third the distance betwee

  • Elephants may mourn deaths, researchers find through YouTube videos

    One of the most frequently observed behavior was guarding or keeping vigil over a dead elephant.

  • Octopuses torture and eat themselves after mating, and scientists finally know why

    Nature is made up of some amazing and intriguing creatures. Perhaps one of the most intriguing is the octopus. Some even believe they could be aliens. One mystery that has long evaded scientists is the octopus’s self-destruction after mating. For years, scientists have wondered why octopuses torture themselves after mating. Now, after all this time, … The post Octopuses torture and eat themselves after mating, and scientists finally know why appeared first on BGR.

  • "Very flashy" moth unseen since 1912 pops up in Michigan airport

    Confirmation of the species was announced earlier this month.

  • Indiana women's basketball assistant coach leaves Hoosiers for alma mater

    Teri Moren has a new opening on her staff.

  • Russia Uses Ukraine’s Azovstal POWs in Demented New Propaganda Plot

    Handout via ReutersAfter weeks of setbacks in Vladimir Putin’s “special military operation” in Ukraine, the Kremlin has now seized on a chance to use prisoners of war as part of new propaganda efforts, while Ukrainian authorities warn many of them are actually being held in a “concentration camp.”Russia’s Defense Ministry on Thursday said a total of 1,730 Ukrainian soldiers from Mariupol’s decimated Azovstal steel plant had surrendered this week alone, with 771 fighters supposedly laying down th

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rebound, Treasury yields rise on stronger data

    Global equity markets rebounded and Treasury yields rose on Tuesday, as an easing of China's crackdowns on tech and COVID-19 along with solid U.S. retail sales in April suggested economic growth might be getting stronger. Retail sales rose 0.9% last month while data for March was revised higher to show sales advancing 1.4% instead of 0.7% as previously reported, the Commerce Department said. The data show U.S. consumers weathering inflationary headwinds as sales gained for the fourth consecutive month, said Jeffrey Roach, chief economist for LPL Financial.