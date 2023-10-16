Preliminary 3.7 quake shakes Ojai area
A preliminary 3.5-magnitude earthquake struck less than 10 miles south-southwest of Ojai, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Powerful earthquakes rocked western Afghanistan on Saturday and Sunday, killing at least 2,000 people and leaving hundreds of others trapped, missing or feared dead.
Google has announced the launch of its earthquake alert system for Android devices in India. The company on Wednesday said the system, developed with consultation from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the National Seismology Center (NSC), will provide early earthquake alerts for Android users in an area that's likely to be impacted. Google said that the alerts are sent to users experiencing MMI 5+ shaking during an earthquake of 4.5 magnitude.
