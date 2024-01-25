Preliminary 4.2 magnitude earthquake rattles San Bernardino County

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.2 was reported near the city of San Bernardino Wednesday evening.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake hit at 7:43 p.m. less than two miles from the city center at a depth of 9.6 miles.

Initial reporting indicated the quake was magnitude 4.5, but has since been downgraded to 4.2.

Latest California Earthquakes – Interactive Map

Residents in Los Angeles and Orange counties also reported feeling the temblor, according to the USGS “Did you feel it” tool.

There were no immediate report of damages or injuries, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said.

