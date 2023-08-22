Preliminary autopsy: Inmate hanged himself in shower in suicide

Eight Tippecanoe County Jail inmates have died in custody since 2009. Three of those deaths happened in incidents on Jan. 12, 2019.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Tippecanoe County Jail inmate Cordarro Donta Curtis hanged himself inside a jail shower room Sunday afternoon, according to preliminary findings from Tuesday's autopsy released by Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello.

The manner of death was suicide, according to the preliminary autopsy, Costello said.

Final findings of the autopsy are pending toxicology reports, which is standard.

Inmates alerted jail officers about 4 p.m. Sunday that Curtis was in the shower, where officers found him unresponsive and suffering from self-inflicted injury, according to Indiana State Police.

Jail officers attempted life-saving efforts, but failed to revive him, police said. Curtis, 29, of East Chicago, Indiana, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Indiana State Police.

No foul play is suspected, according to Indiana State Police.

Anyone who might feel overwhelmed or having thoughts of harming one's self or another may call or text 988, a crisis line staffed 24/7.

Curtis was booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail early May 7, according to jail records.

Prosecutors charged Curtis in May with seven charges, including attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery with serious bodily injury, battery with a deadly weapon, and two counts of criminal recklessness.

About 5:30 p.m. May 6, Curtis fired between two and four shots into a car parked in the 1200 block of Burberry Drive West in Lafayette, according to prosecutors.

One of the bullets struck Curtis' ex-girlfriend, shattering the bones in her arm, according to prosecutors who noted that she was transported to an Indianapolis hospital for surgery.

Curtis' ex-girlfriend was in the backseat on the passenger side of the car when Curtis approached the car from the passenger's side and shot at her, according to prosecutors.

Curtis left the scene after the shooting, and police arrested him later that night in the 1800 block of Shoshone Drive, according to Lafayette police.

