Preliminary autopsy of newborn girl found in Plain City trash truck released

The preliminary autopsy results from an infant who was found in the back of a trash hauler in Plain City Thursday night provided few answers as to what happened to the baby.

On Friday, Plain City police issued a statement saying there was no immediately known cause of death for the infant, who was found around 2:15 p.m. Thursday in the back of the truck of the company that the Madison County village uses for its trash services.

The truck was on the 100 block of Bluestem Lane when the infant's body was spotted.

Plain City police said Friday the baby is a girl and the umbilical cord was still attached.

DNA evidence from the autopsy is being submitted to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation for analysis, police said, and numerous tips have been given to detectives. Video from a variety of sources, including home security systems and the trash truck itself, is being reviewed.

Plain City police said every effort is being made to identify the infant and determine what led to her death. Police are also concerned about the mother and her health, particularly given the likelihood that the baby girl was born without professional medical assistance.

The autopsy was conducted by the Montgomery County Coroner's office.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 614-873-2921.

