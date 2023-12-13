Preliminary continues for Goshen Massacre, details revealed

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The preliminary hearing continued Tuesday for Noah Beard and Angel Uriarte, the men charged with shooting and killing six people at a home in Goshen in January.

In the preliminary hearing, more chilling details were revealed about the mass shooting.

Forensic Pathologist Thomas L. Bennett, the man tasked with conducting the autopsies, took the stand.

Bennett said five of the six people killed were found shot in the head.

Detective Emanuel Garcia with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says he believes a gang rivalry led to the nightmare on Jan. 16.

Garcia says the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office confiscated messages written in jail by Noah Beard. Messages that were meant for other incarcerated gang members.

In those messages, Garcia stated that Beard said the killings would strengthen the gang he and Angel Uriarte are a part of, as the home where the victims died was known to house rival gang members.

“By them committing a homicide, it will not only instill fear in the neighborhood, it eliminates a rival gang in that neighborhood,” Garcia said.

Garcia says Noah Beard placed blame on Angel Uriarte in the same messages, and that he said Uriarte was ‘afraid’ to come clean to leadership about the murders of innocent people

“Noah saying he was not involved in any of those murders. So, by him saying he’s ‘afraid’, he’s now pointing fingers to Angel saying that, ‘he’s responsible for killing the family,'” Garcia told the court.

Detective Don DeAzevedo with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, continued his testimony Tuesday, where he showed the court how law enforcement used cell phones to track the murder suspects.

“This Milos hit is a more accurate location data for Noah’s phone and places him near the homicide scene, at the time of the homicide. This is at 3:33 a.m.,” Don DeAzevedo said, pointing at the courtroom screen.

Beard and Uriarte will be back in court on Jan. 17 for an arraignment on the information and a preliminary hearing setting.

