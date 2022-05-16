Preliminary court hearing postponed in Ogdensburg infant death case

May 16—OGDENSBURG — A preliminary hearing for the city resident accused of manslaughter in connection with his infant daughter's death has been postponed.

Last Wednesday, Ogdensburg police charged Trevor J. Samarco, 34, of 423 Belmont Courts, with second-degree manslaughter, a class C felony, stemming from an investigation into a report at 11:31 a.m. of an unresponsive 11-month-old baby at his residence.

Lifesaving measures were performed upon the arrival of city police, firefighters and the Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad, but the baby was pronounced dead at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center a short time later.

Samarco allegedly "recklessly" caused the death of his daughter Amelia by leaving her unattended in the bathtub, according to the felony complaint filed by Detective Jarret B. LeClair.

Citing the ongoing investigation, Ogdensburg Police Chief Mark T. Kearns has declined to comment on whether Samarco put the infant in the tub at night, and then went to sleep, or if it happened in the morning on the day of her death.

St. Lawrence County Coroner Kevin J. Crosby said an autopsy was performed on the infant Thursday at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. He declined to say much about the results, citing the ongoing police investigation. He did say the manner of death is "technically accidental," but an official ruling on the cause and manner of death is still pending.

"They really didn't find anything they weren't expecting," Mr. Crosby said.

St. Lawrence County Social Services Commissioner Joseph L. Seeber said he's prohibited by law from commenting on whether or not Samarco has been involved in any prior Child Protective Services cases.

Samarco was scheduled to appear in city court on Monday afternoon. City court officials said Samarco's attorney, Amy L. Dona of the county Conflict Defender's Office, has requested to reserve the right for Samarco to have a preliminary hearing. His next appearance is scheduled for 10 a.m. June 7 in city court.

While in Ogdensburg City Court Wednesday prior to the arrival of St. Lawrence County Public Defender James M. McGahan, Samarco addressed Judge Marcia L. LeMay, who told him not to say anything to her and that police could use anything he said against him.

"How I get second-degree manslaughter is beyond me," Samarco said. "Your honor, I feel like it's a ploy to make me look like a bad guy."

As he was being brought into Ogdensburg City Hall — City Court is on the second floor — Samarco said that city police were corrupt and "making me look bad by charging me with second-degree manslaughter."

He added that he asked police to take him in for a mental health evaluation and "they put me in shackles."

"My daughter loved me more than anything in the world," he told Judge LeMay.

Samarco is being held in the county jail in Canton in lieu of $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond. He has pleaded not guilty.

Judge LeMay issued an order of protection for the deceased child's mother.

In a separate matter, Samarco is scheduled to be sentenced for first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony, on May 31 in St. Lawrence County Court.