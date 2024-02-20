Preliminary exam delayed for second defendant in 1980 slaying

Karen Umphrey

A preliminary examination for a man accused in a fatal shooting of a woman more than four decades ago has been delayed to 1:30 p.m. March 6.

Defense Attorney Joshua Rubin requested the delay in court Tuesday, saying he needed more time to review the evidence against his client, Anthony Harris.

Harris, 63, has been charged with open murder for the 1980 death of Karen Umphrey alongside his codefendant Douglas Laming, who was arrested in December.

Rubin told District Court Judge Mona Armstrong he had about 500 pages of documents and several hours of video evidence to review before he'd be ready for the preliminary examination. The St. Clair County Prosecutor's Office did not object to the delay.

Umphrey was found dead in the State Game area of Beards Hills on Nov. 2, 1980 with two gunshot wounds to the head.

Umphrey had reportedly left a party earlier and was believed to have last been seen alive sometime between the late hours of Nov. 1 and early Nov. 2, when a woman said she saw a man force a woman believed to have been Umphrey into a truck.

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office released few details explaining Harris' alleged connection to the case when he was arrested. The preliminary hearing would require the prosecutor's office to present its evidence to the court to prove it has enough evidence to warrant a trial.

Harris' codefendant, Laming, was arrested after he was found to be a genetic match for a semen sample recovered from Umphrey's body.

Laming has said he had consensual sex with Umphrey, according to a probable cause affidavit, though investigators wrote in the same affidavit that Umphrey was raped the night she was killed.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Preliminary exam delayed for second defendant in Umphrey murder case