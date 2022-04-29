Preliminary hearing in alleged CASH sex case is rescheduled

Apr. 29—The preliminary hearing for a Conneaut Area Senior High School secretary accused by Pennsylvania State Police of having sexual contact with an underage student at her home last year has been rescheduled.

The preliminary hearing for Sarah O. Shirey, set for next week before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols in Titusville, has been rescheduled to June 3.

Shirey, 32, of 21586 State Highway 285, Cochranton, was arrested April 20 by police.

Police accuse Shirey of having sexual contact with a 17-year-old student at her Fairfield Township home between Oct. 1 and 30, 2021. Police also accuse Shirey of sending the teen sexually explicit materials.

Police charged Shirey with two counts of intercourse/sexual contact and two counts of unlawful contact with a minor, and one count each of corruption of minors, criminal use of a communication device and disseminating explicit sexual materials to a minor.

Each of the count is graded as a third-degree felony carrying a maximum penalty of seven years and a $15,000 fine, if convicted.

Shirey remains free on $15,000 bond awaiting a preliminary hearing on the charges.

Shirey has been a building secretary at the school since 2015.

"At this time, Ms. Shirey is on paid administrative leave from the district and has been since the district learned of the charges against her," George Joseph, Conneaut School District's attorney, said in an email to The Meadville Tribune on Thursday.

Joseph confirmed that the district learned of the charges against Shirey on April 20.

