Preliminary hearing continued for man accused of downtown murder

Sep. 29—A preliminary hearing scheduled Wednesday morning for Eric Sneed was continued by Monongalia County Magistrate Judge Bane due to Sneed not having an attorney present.

Sneed is accused of fatally shooting Marcelius Likely and wounding an unidentified victim on Sunday, Sept. 18 in Morgantown.

Sneed, who appeared before Bane via video conference, was initially denied a public defender due to too high an income.

Since Sneed's circumstances have changed after being arrested, the request for a public defender was refiled, reflecting Sneed's current situation. The preliminary hearing was continued and will be rescheduled.

A Morgantown Police officer said he witnessed Sneed fire several rounds at close range into the back of a vehicle on Walnut Street, which Likely was seated in.

Police were able to apprehend Sneed after a short foot chase, and he is currently being held without bond at North Central Regional Jail.

