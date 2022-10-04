Preliminary hearing is delayed in city speakeasy case

Oct. 4—The preliminary hearing for an Erie County woman accused of allegedly selling alcohol without a license in downtown Meadville will be rescheduled.

Monday's scheduled preliminary hearing for Antanequia S. Akins, 30, of Corry, was continued due to the unavailability of Christopher Klingman, a Crawford County assistant public defender who is her attorney in the case.

Klingman was delayed on a matter in another courtroom, Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino announced after the hearing had been delayed 45 minutes.

Judge Pendolino said the hearing was to be rescheduled for a later date, though no date had been determined by the close of court business Monday.

Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) Erie office filed the charge for Akins allegedly selling alcohol without a license June 25 at a downtown Meadville location.