Preliminary hearing held for couple accused in child's death

Nov. 28—WILLIAMSBURG — The Whitley County Grand Jury will hear the case involving the death of 4-year-old Chloe Darnell.

A preliminary hearing was held in Whitley County District Court on Monday for Darnell's custodial guardian Brittany Slaughter, 24, and her boyfriend Adam Hayes, 34, both of Williamsburg, to determine if probable cause existed for a possible indictment.

The pair were both charged murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence following the discovery of Darnell's body on November 16.

District Judge Fred White presided over the proceedings. Whitley County Sheriff's Office Lieutenant David Lassiter testified about the findings of their investigation to date. According to Lassiter, no official cause of death has been determined yet nor a preliminary one. However, the examination has so far revealed that Darnell suffered several fractures in her face and skull, separated ribs and fractured ribs. Experts from the University of Tennessee will be working on the case soon. At this time, the defendants claim that Darnell died following a fall from a shelf, which was approximately five feet in height, that she frequently climbed. Both Hayes and Slaughter claimed to be high at the time of the purported accident. They also claimed to have performed CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) on Darnell's body for anywhere between six to 10 hours. The time given was inconsistent across interviews, Lt. Lassiter testified. Neighbors and family alike have claimed that Hayes and Slaughter frequently argued, and have been witnessed to engage in domestic disputes/violence. Hayes admitted to have fired a gun, a 9mm handgun, into the ground during one incident. Hayes also admitted to being the "primary disciplinarian" for Darnell. Lt. Lassiter noted that this discipline was considered by those interviewed to be frequently excessive and mostly stemming from Hayes becoming angry with Darnell for using the restroom on herself.

Their home, a single wide trailer, was in a state of disrepair. Lt. Lassiter testified that the odor of urine and feces was palpable, and that the floor of the home seemed unsafe, except for Darnell's room. The floor of Darnell's room had recently been replaced, he said, and searching underneath it revealed stains consistent with blood spatter.

Hayes and Slaughter are accused of collaborating to conceal the death of Darnell, including the eventual burial of her body in Ridener Cemetery on the Daniel Boone National Forest. The pair also, according to testimony, admitted that there was a plot to blame Darnell's disappearance on an ex-boyfriend of Slaughter's.

Following the testimony of Lt. Lassiter, defense attorneys argued that there was no probable cause to charge Slaughter or Hayes with intentional homicide. In a rebuttal, the assistant Whitley County Attorney countered that recent Kentucky Supreme Court precedent allowed for convictions of intentional homicide in the case of no determinate cause of death if aggravating circumstances, such as domestic violence, were present.

In light of this fact and the testimony of Lassiter, Judge White found there to be probable cause to send the case to the Grand Jury for deliberation.

White did agree to reduce Slaughter's bond based on her lack of prior criminal record and dismissed a marijuana possession charge against Hayes.

Hayes and Slaughter remain lodged at press time at Whitley County Detention Center under their respective $500,000 and $250,000 cash bonds.