Preliminary hearing held for former KCSO deputy accused of sexual misconduct

Aug. 25—The preliminary hearing for a former Kern County sheriff's deputy accused of sexual impropriety by four women began Wednesday, with testimony from deputies tasked with investigating their colleague.

Michael Everett Clark faces felony charges of two counts of sexual battery, two charges of stalking, three charges of assault by a peace officer and falsely imprisoning someone with violence, following his arrest in 2019. A single charge of sexual battery was dismissed Wednesday in the furtherance of justice. It was not immediately clear what led to the dismissal.

A woman alleged Clark arrested her and then groped her while she was in handcuffs, according to a probable cause statement filed in Kern County Superior Court.

KCSO Senior Deputy Raymundo Martinez testified under cross-examination by defense attorney Kyle Humphrey that he didn't interview other witnesses about this incident, nor did he determine if this woman has a history of lying.

Another woman alleged Clark attempted to kiss her and invited her into his home for sex. Clark, at the time, was working at the Rosamond substation.

KCSO Detective Raymond Seibert testified the Rosamond woman had requested help from the KCSO regarding an identity theft investigation. He said Clark sent her sexual text messages while also propositioning her for sex after the alleged victim told Clark she didn't want to be with him.

Humphrey asked if those text messages were recovered from the victim and Clark, and Seibert testified they were not.

Martinez also testified about two women working at Fastrip who experienced inappropriate behavior from Clark. Martinez said one woman alleged Clark told her sexual innuendo and touched her inappropriately, while another said Clark, while in uniform, laid down next to her, against her will, to "cuddle" her, according to probable cause statements filed in Kern County Superior Court.

Humphrey asked if there was video surveillance at the Fastrip. Martinez said there was not because the tape erased itself within 30 days. He asked if Martinez knew the women had filed a civil suit against the county and how much they were seeking. Martinez said he didn't know about the lawsuits during his investigation.

Prosecutor Brad Taconi asked Martinez how these women felt about Clark's alleged advances. Martinez testified these women told him they felt uncomfortable and scared to report Clark's behavior because he is a cop.

The Rosamond woman moved away from Kern County because of Clark's actions, according to Seibert's testimony.

KCSO spokeswoman Lori Meza did not respond to multiple requests asking for Clark's employment status with the KCSO.

The preliminary hearing is expected to wrap up Thursday, when Kern County Superior Court Judge John R. Brownlee will decide whether Clark will be held to answer for the charges.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417.