Preliminary hearing is moved in harassment, stalking case

Jul. 14—TITUSVILLE — The preliminary hearing for a Cochranton man accused by police of terrorizing and stalking a woman has been postponed to Sept. 5.

Michael Scott Lynch, 53, of Cochranton, was to have a preliminary hearing today before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols in Titusville.

Lynch has been charged by Pennsylvania State Police with first-degree misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats and stalking and two third-degree misdemeanor counts of harassment. He also faces a summary charge of harassment — following in a public place.

Police allege Lynch stalked and harassed a Cochranton woman multiple times via phone calls and texts on June 30 and July 1. The woman contacted state police on July 1 when she was driving from her residence and observed Lynch following her in his vehicle, according to an arrest affidavit filed by police.

The woman contacted Crawford County 911 and drove to the state police barracks in Vernon Township, where police found that Lynch had allegedly texted the woman repeatedly while following her.

The woman told police that the frequent calls and texts date back to September 2022, when she received a temporary protection from abuse (PFA) order against Lynch. Before a hearing on the PFA order, Lynch allegedly threatened the woman with a power drill. The woman told police that she dropped the request for the PFA and continued to receive frequent calls and texts from Lynch, including some from a blocked number, according to the affidavit.

Lynch remains free on $20,000 bail.