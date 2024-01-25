Preliminary hearing for murder suspect Franklin Alger III

Jan. 25—By GREG JORDAN

WELCH — A teenage suspect in the shooting death of his mother was being held without bond Wednesday after waiving a preliminary hearing in magistrate court.

A preliminary hearing for Franklin Alger III, 18, of Coalwood was scheduled for early Wednesday afternoon in McDowell County Magistrate Court. He was arrested Jan. 20 and charged with first-degree murder after his mother, 53-year-old Patricia Alger of Coalwood, died after being shot twice.

Franklin Alger waived the preliminary hearing, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brittany Puckett.

Under West Virginia law, a suspect who has been jailed must have a preliminary hearing within 10 days of his or her arrest. The time limit for a preliminary hearing can be waived and the hearing can be waived entirely. The case will now go to the McDowell County Grand Jury.

Franklin Alger was held at the McDowell County Holding Facility in Welch after his arrest.

He has been transferred to the Southwestern Regional Jail in Logan County and was being held without bond, Puckett said.

According to state law, a person charged with felony murder must have his or her bond set by a circuit court judge instead of a magistrate. A bond hearing had not been scheduled as of Wednesday, Puckett stated.

The case began around 4:05 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20 when Trooper K. S. Little with the West Virginia State Police Welch detachment responded to a call in Coalwood and found Patricia Alger, according to Capt. R.A. Maddy, deputy chief of staff for the West Virginia State Police. She had two gunshot wounds.

Emergency medical personnel pronounced Patricia Alger deceased at the scene, Maddy said. Her body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

The investigating was continuing Wednesday.

