Preliminary hearing postponed in Oakhurst Homes homicide case

Jan. 24—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A preliminary hearing for a Johnstown man accused of homicide was postponed on Tuesday to allow his attorney more time to ready his case, authorities said.

Jashon T. Gordon, 22, allegedly shot Emerald Nugent Jr., 19, and a woman on Sept. 22 at Building 29 of Oakhurst Homes in the city's West End. Nugent died and the woman was injured.

Gordon had been scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday before District Judge Brian Subich, of Johnstown.

"Basically, we wanted a little bit more time to prepare," said Blaine Jones, Gordon's attorney from Pittsburgh.

Based on witness statements, city police detectives were able to piece together some alleged details of the shooting.

A witness allegedly said that Gordon pushed his way upstairs, searching for his 2-year-old son. The witness said that the woman and Nugent were in the same room when gunshots were fired and Nugent hit the floor, according to a complaint affidavit.

An autopsy confirmed that Nugent died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees, who ruled the death a homicide.

Police said they later recovered a loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun that was registered to Gordon's brother. The brother allegedly told detectives that Gordon had access to the firearm, which was not locked up.

Gordon allegedly fled Pennsylvania, and the U.S. Marshals Service took him into custody on Oct. 3 in Columbus, Ohio.

Gordon was charged with one count of criminal homicide, two counts of attempt to cause bodily injury, two counts of attempt to cause bodily injury with a deadly weapon, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, and one count of firearms not to be carried without a license.

Gordon is being held without bond in Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg.