Preliminary hearing postponed for suspect accused of killing Uber driver in Pennsylvania

A preliminary hearing for the man accused of fatally shooting a Pennsylvania mother, who was working as an Uber driver at the time, has been delayed.

Calvin Crew was scheduled to appear in municipal court on Friday in Allegheny County, but officials announced Thursday that his hearing would be rescheduled. He was arrested last week for shooting Christi Spicuzza and was charged with criminal homicide, robbery and tampering with evidence.

Authorities discovered Spicuzza dead from a single gunshot wound on Feb. 11 in a wooded area in Monroeville, according to the Allegheny County Police Department. The day before, she picked up 22-year-old Crew in Penn Hills around 9:15 p.m. Authorities said he used his girlfriend’s phone to order a ride the night of Feb. 10.

About 10 minutes into the trip, Crew pulled out a firearm and pointed it at the rideshare driver, according to dashcam video taken inside from inside the vehicle. He ordered Spicuzza to keep driving while she begged for her life and spoke of her four children.

“Do what I say, and everything will be all right,” Crew told her just before the dash cam shuts off.

Authorities said there is no evidence to suggest Spicuzza fought back and that they are still working to uncover a motive behind the murder.