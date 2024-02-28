Preliminary hearing reset for man who shot at, shot by police

Feb. 28—The case against a man who eluded police, then fired shots at them before being shot himself was reset for a preliminary hearing next month.

Dylan Scott Southerland, 31, of Keavy, was scheduled to appear in Laurel District Court on Tuesday.

However, the case was continued due to Southerland having some medical issues that prevented his appearance in court. Laurel District Judge John Chappell then reset the hearing for March 13.

Southerland is charged with multiple counts including four counts of attempted murder of a police officer stemming from a Feb. 4 incident that began with an attempted traffic stop on Tom Jensen Highway, off West KY 80. After several other officers joined in the pursuit along KY 229, Southerland reportedly began firing a gun at officers. He continued the chase onto Brannon Mill Road in the Lily area, then stopped the vehicle and fled on foot, still firing at officers. The foot chase involved officers from the London Police Department and Laurel County Sheriff's Office returning fire, with Southerland being struck.

Southerland was apprehended and taken into custody while officers administered first aid until EMS arrived. He was hospitalized after the incident, then taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

The court docket had Southerland listed in three separate cases. The first is failure to wear seat belts. The second charges him with four counts of attempted murder of a police officer. The third charges him with nine counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer, four counts of wanton endangerment, six counts of disregarding a traffic control device (traffic light), six counts of failure to give a signal, four counts of disregarding a stop light, and a count of reckless driving.