Preliminary hearing scheduled for murder suspect

Jan. 4—LIMA — A preliminary hearing for D'Juan McLaurin Sr., charged with murder in the New Year's Eve shooting death of Sandros Boddie Jr., will appear in Lima Municipal Court for a preliminary hearing at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 10.

Deputies from the Allen County Sheriff's Office found Boddie, 41, dead inside a garage at 2226 N. Glenwood Ave. late Sunday evening after responding to the report of an active fight with gunfire, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

McLaurin, 46, was found inside the residence and was taken into custody. He is being held at the Allen County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Lt. Brett Rider or Detective Kayla Rayl at the Allen County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau.