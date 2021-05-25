Preliminary hearing set for Boulder shooting suspect

The 21-year-old man accused of killing 10 people at a Boulder, Colorado, grocery store in March will return to court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 7, a judge ruled Tuesday in a two-minute hearing.

The September hearing will be used to determine if there is enough evidence against Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa to move forward in the trial.

Alissa’s court appearance came just a day after the Boulder district attorney added new attempted murder charges, bringing the total of charges against him to 115 counts.

They include 10 counts of first-degree murder, 27 counts of attempted first-degree murder of civilians, 20 counts of attempting first-degree murder of law enforcement, one count of first-degree assault, 10 counts of using a prohibited large capacity magazine during a crime and 47 counts of crime of violence.

The charges account for 10 murder victims, 15 civilian victims of attempted murder and 11 victims of attempted murder who are members of law enforcement.

The 10 people killed were 20-year-old Denny Stong; 23-year-old Neven Stanisic; 25-year-old Rikki Olds; 49-year-old Tralona Bartkowiak; 51-year-old Teri Leiker; 51-year-old Eric Talley; 59-year-old Suzanne Fountain; 61-year-old Kevin Mahoney; 62-year-old Lynn Murray; and 65-year-old Jody Waters.

Talley, a 10-year veteran of the Boulder Police Force, was the first officer to arrive on the scene on March 22, where Alissa allegedly opened fire in the King Soopers parking lot with a legally purchased Ruger AR-556 pistol bought just days earlier.

Alissa eventually surrendered after being shot in the leg.