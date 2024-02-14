Preliminary hearing set for Bowling Green man charged with assaulting mother, Laurel deputies

Feb. 14—A Bowling Green man arrested last week by police following an altercation which occurred at a motel off of KY 770 in southern Laurel County has been scheduled for a preliminary hearing.

Richard Bill Logsdon, 45, was charged with second-degree Disorderly Conduct, third-degree Assault (Police Officer), fourth-degree Assault (Domestic Violence), three counts of third-degree Terroristic Threatening, Menacing, and Public Intoxication last Wednesday around 9:44 p.m.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, Deputies Austyn Weddle and Byron Grimes were called to the scene of a motel after receiving complaints of a belligerent individual outside.

Upon arrival, Dep. Weddle learned that Logsdon had been shoved to the ground by a bystander for allegedly beating his own mother.

The altercation left Logsdon with a head wound, which required stitches.

Police say that as they attempted to place Logsdon into custody, he resisted by kicking officers and threatening to kill them once he was released from Baptist Health Corbin.

Additionally, Logsdon is accused of making vulgar remarks to hospital staff when being treated for his head wound.

Logsdon was arraigned in Laurel County District Court on Friday, where a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf and he was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday. At press time, the outcome of the preliminary hearing wasn't available but he remained lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center with a $25,000 bond.