Preliminary hearing set in case of officer's death

Aug. 25—A preliminary hearing for a man charged for the death of a McAlester Police officer in March is now scheduled for October to allow defense attorneys time to gather more evidence.

Amended charges were filed last week in Tulsa County District Court against Martin Rivas Rodriguez, 39, listed on court records with a Tulsa address. Rodriguez is charged with felony counts of first-degree manslaughter and causing a fatality accident without a valid driver's license in the death of McAlester Police Patrolman Joseph Barlow following a March 17 collision in Glenpool.

He is also facing misdemeanor counts of reckless driving and no valid driver's license.

Three status hearings on the case were held over the summer regarding updates on testing of a blood draw conducted on Rodriguez following the collision and the status of a report from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

During the last hearing, attorneys for Rodriguez requested an additional 60 days to obtain black box information "without objection from the state."

The "black box" refers to the event data recorder which records speed, acceleration, braking, steering, and airbag activation. The recorders have been required in vehicles since 2006 by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and are mandated to record five seconds of pre-crash data.

Tulsa County Judge Kasey Baldwin granted the request and scheduled the case for preliminary hearing on Oct. 11.

Barlow died March 20 at St. John Medical Center in Tulsa from injuries received in a head-on collision during an escort for fallen McAlester Police Capt. Richard Parker.

Several officers from the McAlester Police Department travelled to Tulsa on March 17 to escort Parker from the medical examiner's office to a funeral home in Wetumka.

The Glenpool Police Department said officers were notified of a head-on collision on Highway 75 just north of 151st St. South.

A probable cause affidavit filed in the case states a Spanish-speaking officer was dispatched to the scene after officers spoke with Rodriguez following the collision.

Rodriguez told officers he was driving a Ford F-250 truck "when a red car in front of him came to a stop," the affidavit states.

"Rodriguez said he braked suddenly which caused the F-250 to depart the roadway and strike the McAlester PD unit," the affidavit states.

According to the court documents filed by the Tulsa County DA's Office, Rodriguez "drove his car into the center lane of the road and hit the guardrail, causing the vehicle to launch into the air and collide head-on with a police vehicle being operated by McAlester Police Officer Joseph Barlow."

Court documents state after Rodriguez was cuffed, the man refused to give officers his date of birth "for several minutes."

After Rodriguez was read his Miranda Warning and the implied consent "a blood specimen was taken on the scene by EMSA," according to court documents.

Rodriquez remains in the Tulsa County Jail on an aggregate bond on $250,000 and a hold by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.