Preliminary hearing set in homicide of ex-Enterprise student-athlete

Jimmy Schwerdt with his wife, Faith, and their two sons. A fundraising account has been set up for the Schwerdt family.

A May 24 preliminary hearing has been set for Steven Schlapia in connection with the shooting death of former Enterprise High School student-athlete Jimmy Wade Schwerdt.

Schlapia, 58, pleaded not guilty on March 25 to charges of first-degree murder with special circumstances and other related charges in the March 16 shooting of 47-year-old Schwerdt, according to the Shasta County District Attorney's Office.

Schlapia's preliminary hearing was set during a Shasta County Superior Court hearing on Monday. Also Monday, a May 19 hearing was set to confirm both sides are ready to proceed with the scheduled preliminary hearing date, the DA's office said.

Schwerdt played multiple sports at Enterprise before graduating in 1993. He was found dead in the driveway of a home in the 3000 block of Fernie Way northeast of Redding.

Schlapia is being held in Shasta County Jail on no bail. He was arrested after being found the night of March 16 on Portero Drive about 5 miles south of his Fernie Way house, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office previously said.

Schwerdt's family is deeply ingrained in the Hornets culture at Enterprise High School.

“I’ve talked to a number of people and coaches who are friends with the Schwerdt family. It’s tough; it’s tough,” family friend Mike Moynahan said in March.

Moynahan is an Enterprise graduate who taught government and economics, and coached track and cross-country at Enterprise for years. He went to school with Jimmy Schwerdt’s parents, Jim and Nancy, in the 1960s. He also had Jimmy Schwerdt in his class.

Jim Schwerdt graduated from Enterprise in 1965. He was a teacher at Enterprise, coached several sports and was the school’s athletic director. Nancy Schwerdt was a 1967 graduate and worked in the health and counseling department for probably 25 to 30 years, Moynahan said.

A fundraising account that was set up through GoFundMe for Jimmy Schwerdt’s family had raised $10,420 as of Wednesday, surpassing the $9,000 goal. Schwerdt is survived by his wife, Faith, and their two sons.

Record Searchlight reporter David Benda contributed to this report.

