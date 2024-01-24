Preliminary hearing set for man charged in stand-off

Jan. 24—A preliminary hearing has been scheduled following a domestic incident that turned into a stand-off when a man refused to allow law enforcement officers to check on a female inside a residence.

James Reed, 37, was at the residence on River Road but when deputies arrived around 1:34 a.m. last Wednesday, according to authorities, he slammed the door before they could complete their questioning regarding a female who was inside the home. Deputies made several attempts to get Reed to cooperate and let them verify the safety of the female, but he continued to refuse.

That brought the Southeast Regional Kentucky Special Response Team to the site just after 5 a.m. A search and arrest warrant was obtained for Reed, with the SRT executing the warrant for Reed.

The female was located, unharmed, and removed from the home.

Reed was taken into custody without further incident. He is charged with first-degree unlawful imprisonment and remains housed in the Laurel County Correctional Center in lieu of a $5,000 bond.

Having entered a not guilty plea during arraignment last Friday, Reed is scheduled to appear in Laurel District Court next Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.

The incident is being investigated by the Laurel County Sheriff's Office and London City Police.