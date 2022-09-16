Preliminary hearing set for man police say went on a shooting spree: What we know

The man police say went on a shooting spree on September 7, received a preliminary hearing date Friday morning, but the additional charges hinted at by prosecutors have not been filed yet.

Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is charged with first-degree murder, connected to the killing of Dwayne "Sosa" Tunstall, Jr., but police say he is responsible for killing two more people and injuring three others. Some of those shootings took place while Kelly was streaming on Facebook Live.

Tunstall, a father of one with another child on the way, was Kelly's first victim, according to officials. A police affidavit said the shooting took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning, with Tunstall being pronounced dead just after 1 a.m. Tunstall's funeral was Thursday.

It was not until 4:38 p.m., September 7 that another shooting investigators linked to Kelly would happen, and leave one dead. No details for that nearly 15-hour time period have been released yet, but officials told the Commercial Appeal on September 8 that they were working to trace Kelly's steps between incidents.

Another shooting followed two minutes later, injuring one person. The spree would carry on until Kelly was arrested after a high-speed chase around 9:30 p.m., over 20 hours after police say he killed Tunstall.

Throughout the chase, police say Kelly changed cars twice, both of which were stolen. That night, officials spoke to the media at City Hall, condemning the violence that spurred the Memphis Police Department to issue a citywide lockdown advisory.

Along with setting Kelly's preliminary hearing for September 27 in Friday's court appearance, Jennifer Case, the public defender representing Kelly, subpoenaed his juvenile court records.

Court records show Kelly was charged with attempted first-degree murder, along with aggravated assault, possessing a firearm while committing a dangerous felony, and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon in February 2020.

Kelly was 17 at the time, but the case was eventually moved out of juvenile court and into criminal court.

He was indicted on all four counts in June 2020 but entered a guilty plea for the lesser charge of aggravated assault. He was sentenced to three years in prison, starting April 2021, and was out in March of this year.

