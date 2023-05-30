Preliminary hearing set for Northern KY woman charged in U-Haul pursuit

May 30—SOUTH LAUREL — A northern Kentucky woman is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing today (Tuesday) in connection to the pursuit of a stolen U-Haul last week.

Sierra N. Barnhill, 19, of Walton, Ky., was arrested May 22 around 5:47 p.m. on a receiving stolen property $10,000 or more charge.

The arrest occurred off London Avenue in southern Laurel County, according to Laurel County Sheriff John Root, after Deputy Noah Ritchie was dispatched to a complaint that a reportedly stolen U-Haul truck had been observed on Main Street in Corbin and had traveled into Laurel County.

When Dep. Ritchie arrived in the vicinity, he found Corbin Police in pursuit of the driver, identified as Barnhill, who was taken into custody.

The U-Haul was returned to its owner, according to the sheriff's office.

Also assisting at the scene were London City Police officers and LCSO Dep. Wes Brown and K-9/Shift Sergeant Gary Mehler.

Barnhill was arraigned Wednesday in Laurel Circuit Court with a not guilty plea entered on her behalf and a preliminary hearing scheduled for Tuesday. At press time, she remained lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center in lieu of a $10,000 bond.

Janie Slaven contributed to this article.