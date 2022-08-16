Preliminary hearing set in UC threat case

Aug. 16—WILLIAMSBURG — The man charged with making a threat against the University of the Cumberlands is scheduled to appear in Whitley District Court next week.

Dustin Collins Burchett, 35, of Somerset, was arraigned last Thursday with a not guilty plea entered on his behalf for the charge of second-degree terroristic threatening.

The charge stems from an August 9 incident investigated by the Williamsburg Police Department involving a phoned-in threat to execute a shooting on campus.

The call was tied to Burchett, who was an online student. He was served with an arrest warrant by Kentucky State Police and the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office in Somerset later that evening and lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center, where he remained at press time.

Burchett's bond was set at $100,000 cash at his arraignment. He has been scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on August 22 in Whitley District Court.