Preliminary hearing for Whorton set for Sept. 15

Jul. 26—A preliminary hearing has been set for 9 a.m. Sept 15 for Joey Leon Whorton, who has been charged with first-degree murder — deliberate intent, or the alternative, second-degree murder.

Special Judge Robin Adair said Tuesday the hearing was set upon agreement with Whorton and Whorton's attorney, Ben Hilfiger.

Whorton, 49, of Fort Gibson, was arrested July 18 and booked into Muskogee County/City Detention Center on first-degree murder complaint in connection with the death of Julie Whorton.

Julie Whorton, 47, of Fort Gibson was found at 1:28 p.m. July 18 in the back yard of a residence in the 1400 block of Mill Street near Fort Gibson.

Adair's clerk, Megan Anderson, said the court is waiting on the woman's autopsy.

Whorton also appeared in court Tuesday on a separate charge of assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon relating to an incident that happened July 3.

According to court records, Joey Whorton is accused of assaulting Ethan Whorton. No relation between the two was stated in the document.

After Adair met with Warren Gotcher, Whorton's attorney in the assault case, and Muskogee County Assistant District Attorney Mark Collier, all parties agreed to move the assault case preliminary hearing to Sept. 15.