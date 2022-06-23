Preliminary hearing for woman accused of trespassing at Maplewood delayed

Jun. 23—The preliminary hearing for an Edinboro woman accused of trespassing at Maplewood High School has been delayed for unspecified reasons.

The hearing for Michalene Rachelle Morelli, 31, of 203 Waterford St. Apt. 4A, was set to take place before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols on Wednesday. However, after being contacted by The Meadville Tribune, the judge's office said the hearing had been delayed, though the staff said the reason for the delay was not public information.

Crawford County District Attorney Paula DiGiacomo said she was unaware of the reason for the delay.

Morelli is accused of allegedly walking onto the grounds of Maplewood High School on June 8, at around 9:51 a.m., and attempting to enter the building. The school was sent into a "soft lockdown" during the incident, though Morelli did not gain access to the building, according to PENNCREST School District Superintendent Timothy Glasspool.

Police arrived on scene and patrolled the area around the school. Morelli was later spotted again and police took her into custody, according to Glasspool.

The school's lockdown lasted for around 90 minutes, and was announced as lifted at 12:21 p.m. on the district's Facebook page.

Staff at Judge Nicols' office said a new date for the preliminary hearing has not been set. Morelli had been arraigned on June 8. She is facing first-degree misdemeanor charges of defiant trespass and stalking, and a summary offense charge of disorderly conduct.

Morelli is being held at the Crawford County jail, Saegertown, in lieu of $25,000 bail.

