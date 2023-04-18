Preliminary hearings again are postponed in home improvement fraud case

Apr. 18—LINESVILLE — Preliminary hearings for a western Crawford County couple charged with more than $100,000 worth of home improvement fraud are to be rescheduled again.

In January, Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department charged Chad Eckenrode and Kristi L. McBride, a married couple from Atlantic, with defrauding a man of $118,135 in remodeling a Sadsbury Township home.

Eckenrode, 42, and McBride, 39, were to have preliminary hearings Monday before Magisterial District Judge Adam Stallard of Linesville.

The hearings, however, were continued with the date to be determined as McBride didn't have legal counsel.

Police have charged Eckenrode and McBride with false statement for home improvement services, receiving advance payment for services and failing to perform work, theft by deception and deceptive business practices.

According to the criminal complaint, the homeowner signed a contract with A+ Handyman Service in September 2021 to remodel a home on Hickory Drive, but the business failed to fulfill the contract as required. A+ Handyman Service is owned by McBride and Eckenrode is a construction supervisor, according to the arrest affidavit.

The homeowner made payments between December 2021 and August 2022 that totaled $118,135 for demolition, remodeling and an addition at the home, according to the affidavit.

McBride remains free on $120,000 unsecured bond.

Eckenrode's bond also is $120,000 unsecured, but he is lodged at the State Correctional Institution Albion in Erie County.

Eckenrode was booked into the state prison Feb. 3 for a state parole violation on previous home improvement fraud-related charges from Crawford County, according to online records.