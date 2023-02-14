Preliminary hearings postponed in couple's home improvement fraud case

Feb. 14—LINESVILLE — Preliminary hearings will be rescheduled for a western Crawford County couple accused by Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department of more than $100,000 worth of home improvement fraud.

Hearings were slated to be held Monday for Chad Eckenrode, 42, and Kristi L. McBride, 38, both of 3438 Maple Lane, Atlantic, before Magisterial District Judge Adam Stallard of Linesville.

However, those hearings were continued with the date to be determined as neither Eckenrode nor McBride had secured legal counsel.

Last month, police filed charges against the married couple for allegedly defrauding a man of $118,135 in remodeling of a Sadsbury Township home.

Eckenrode and McBride are charged with false statement for home improvement services, receiving advance payment for services and failing to perform work, theft by deception and deceptive business practices.

According to the criminal complaint, the homeowner signed a contract with A+ Handyman Service in September 2021 to remodel a home on Hickory Drive, but failed to fulfill the contract as required. A+ Handyman Service is owned by McBride and Eckenrode is a construction supervisor, according to the arrest affidavit.

Police allege the homeowner made payments between December 2021 and August 2022 that totaled $118,135 for demolition, remodeling and an addition at the home, according to the affidavit.

McBride remains free on $120,000 unsecured bond.

Eckenrode's bond also is $120,000 unsecured, but he is lodged at the State Correctional Institution Smithfield in Huntingdon County.

Eckenrode was booked into the state prison Feb. 3 for a state parole violation on previous home improvement fraud-related charges from Crawford County, according to online records.

