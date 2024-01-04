A preliminary plan is on the table for a European-styled development. Here's what it is

A proposed European-style development on a former golf course may be nearing a deal with local officials for tax incentives that – if ultimately approved – would help enable construction of certain public amenities as part of the project.

City of Corpus Christi staff are proposing as much as $32 million in tax incentives over a 20-year period to support what is dubbed as Barisi Village, according to records – a lower number than the original ask of as much as $44 million requested by the developer about two months ago.

Featuring a combination of residential, retail and recreational amenities, the mixed-use development would be constructed on 127 acres of the former Pharaoh Valley golf course.

The Corpus Christi City Council on Tuesday is anticipated to consider pursuing creation of a tax incentive reinvestment zone for the project, in the first of two votes.

A public hearing will also be held, according to the posted agenda.

Also known as a TIRZ, it’s an approach to financing that establishes a specific area in which a portion of property taxes from the same area are used to improve the property within its boundaries.

Projects listed as being eligible for financial support include certain infrastructure, such as streets and water improvements, and among potential public amenities, parks, plazas and nature preserves, according to a preliminary project and financing plan.

Shown is a conceptual rendering of the planned Barisi Village, proposed to be a mixed-use development that would be constructed on the former Pharaoh Valley Golf Course.

Full construction of the mixed-use development would be anticipated to unfold over 10 to 12 years, with a final taxable value of an estimated $800 million to $1 billion, according to records.

In documents, city officials wrote that pursuing a TIRZ would be contingent on other taxing entities – Nueces County and Del Mar College – agreeing to participate.

Otherwise, city officials intend to pursue different economic development approaches to facilitate development, according to a memo.

Nueces County Commissioner John Marez, one of the members of the court who represents the area, has spoken in strong support of the project.

A sign for the former Pharaoh Valley golf course on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in Corpus Christi, Texas.

In a message to the Caller-Times, he wrote that commissioners do not have current plans to agree to a TIRZ, but that he believed the court would consider participating in the future.

As part of the subsequent process, an appointed board would be required to approve a project and financing plan, as well as a developer’s agreement, records show.

Both would subsequently need final approval from the council, according to city documents.

In all, early plans involve roughly 2,000 dwellings – including about 60 single-family lots and 1,300 multifamily units – and space for commercial purposes, such as retail, a hotel and office space.

Among the pitched public amenities are walking paths, sport courts and waterside boardwalks.

More: Here's why a village-style development may receive tax dollars

More: Negotiations are underway for a European-style development. This is what's in play.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Corpus Christi mixed use development project plan Barisi Village