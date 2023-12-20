Preliminary report in plane crash that killed Knoxville pilot Jenny Blalock released

The National Transportation Safety Board has not found any obvious cause for the deadly plane crash in Giles County that killed two Knoxville residents, but will continue to examine the wreckage, a preliminary report released Dec. 20 stated.

Jenny Blalock, 45, whose TNFlygirl account on YouTube has 15.7K followers and 139 videos, died in the Dec. 7 crash. Her father, James Blalock Jr., 78, who was the passenger in the plane, also died.

Jenny Blalock's single-engine 1965 Beechcraft Bonanza was en route from Knoxville's Downtown Island Airport to Benton, Ark., when it crashed at 11:03 a.m. CST near Pulaski, the aviation investigation preliminary report said.

Jenny Blalock had requested flight following services, which help pilots with their situational awareness when they are not familiar with the airspace. When the flight was about 140 nautical miles into the trip, the controller advised her that she was left of course, the report said, adding that she acknowledged and responded that she was correcting.

Around 10:19 a.m., the Beechcraft began a series of climbs and descents with corresponding fluctuations in speed before ultimately crashing, the report said. During that time, Jenny Blalock did not acknowledge two attempts by the controller to contact her, the report said.

During the final moments of the flight, a faint communication from Jenny Blalock was heard, followed by a faint and largely unintelligible transmission from her father.

The airplane impacted hilly, wooded terrain and the wreckage was highly fragmented, the report said; the fuel tanks were breached and a post-impact fire spread to the surrounding trees and undergrowth. A witness in the vicinity of the accident stated that the airplane flew overhead at high speed and the engine was running when the plane hit the ground.

Evidence still needs to be evaluated; no obvious cause of crash

All major components of the airplane were located at the accident site, including the engine, which was severely damaged by the impact, the report said.

No crankshaft or cylinder compression issues could be determined and the spark plugs showed minimal wear. There was no evidence of an inflight fire, although the cockpit was destroyed by impact forces and the ensuing fire. No flight instrumentation or gauges could be identified or recovered, the report stated.

The wreckage, including two intact digital video recording devices, was retained for further examination, the report concluded.

Pilot last posted on Instagram four days before crash

Blalock documented her flights on Instagram as 865flygirl. On Sept. 12, Blalock had posted to Instagram that she "hit over 400 hours!" She also indicated she would be finishing her instrument training "soon" to "broaden my aviation horizon!"

Instrument ratings allow pilots to rely on instrumentation to navigate when skies are not clear.

A Giles County law enforcement vehicle blocks the entryway for the site where a plane crashed near Pulaski on Dec. 7.

Blalock's last Instagram post was from four days before the crash. The post included a photo of the plane in a hangar and the caption: "She is washed and ready to fly for a panel makeover in a few days!"

Liz Kellar is a Tennessee Connect reporter. Email liz.kellar@knoxnews.com.

Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Report released in TN crash that killed Knoxville pilot Jenny Blalock