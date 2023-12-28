Preliminary results of OKC's heat mapping campaign are in. What does the data show?

Sustainability planners unveiled preliminary reports of a federally funded campaign to map extreme heat across Oklahoma City — information likely to influence city planning and public policy for years to come.

On Aug. 12, dozens of volunteers attached sensors to their vehicles and drove along routes throughout the city to collect temperature, air quality and humidity data in an attempt to determine its hottest areas.

Results from the study showed that the intensity of heat absorption varies across the city given how the land is being used, confirming what the city's sustainability planners had long suspected.

“One thing that we honed in on for this project is a policy recommendation to figure out how our city is affected by the ‘urban heat island,’ and how our city affects the ‘urban heat island,’” said T.O. Bowman, program planner for the city’s Office of Sustainability. “The way we build, the way we cover land, all has a contributing factor to this phenomenon called the ‘urban heat island’ effect.”

An “urban heat island” is another name for an area with few trees and more pavement, which allows for increased absorption of heat. These locations can be up to 20 degrees hotter than neighborhoods with more trees, more shade, more grass and less black asphalt.

The "Heat Watch 2023" campaign to map urban heat islands factored into the Sustainability Office's broader plan since 2020 to lessen the effects of extreme heat and to address areas of high heat exposure.

What did the Heat Watch mapping data show?

Initial observations of the study show that the distribution of heat across the city differs due to attributes of the land and how it is being used.

For example, heat was concentrated in suburban neighborhoods with a high percentage of concrete and asphalt surfaces but little natural environmental space. More than 4% of Oklahoma City’s entire area is covered by parking lots, Bowman said.

Meanwhile, open space and naturally forested areas were providing refuge and cooler temperatures to surrounding developed areas.

“This just helps to reinforce what we think we know, but now we’re putting some data points to it,” Bowman said.

An interactive map of the Heat Watch data is available online, where curious residents can browse the results themselves.

What did the heat watch campaign entail?

Liz Bowman places a sensor on her car Aug. 12 as planners, scientists and volunteers participated in a federally funded attempt to map the hottest areas of Oklahoma City.

The Office of Sustainability was awarded a $19,500 federal grant for the project, and planners expanded its scope through $63,200 in additional funding from the city, the Oklahoma City Community Foundation, the Association of Central Oklahoma Governments and the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality.

The project area for the 2023 Heat Watch matched the 350-square-mile, Oklahoma City portion of a 2019 tree canopy study. The heat mapping campaign’s route design featured 33 routes encompassing more than 250 places of interest for researchers, including areas with vulnerable populations, air quality concerns and swathes of parking lots.

Nearly two dozen organizations, ranging from education and health to government and nonprofits, partnered with the city’s sustainability planners in coordinating Heat Watch. More than 100 residents, called “street scientists,” also volunteered to carry out the campaign.

What could the results of Heat Watch 2023 mean for Oklahoma City?

CAPA Strategies, an Oregon-based consultant for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, is analyzing the collected data and is conducting a jurisdictional scan and preparing the official report to help partners with the next steps.

CAPA's Heat Watch plan could include climate projections and recommended policies at the citywide and neighborhood levels on how to mitigate extreme heat, touching on everything from tree planting and resilience hubs to private sector energy use and public housing guidelines.

Local sustainability planners have been sounding the alarm on the city's need to better prepare infrastructure for rising temperatures. Extreme heat already is spilling into warmer nights and mornings, increasing electricity demand to meet cooling needs. Bowman said the temperatures aren't going to get any better.

“The way we experience heat now and the way we have an urban heat island in Oklahoma City has been increasing over time,” Bowman said. “From 1970 to 2020, just recorded historical observations of weather, our average annual temperature is increasing. So we’re expecting more heat, and we’re expecting that trend not just to continue but to actually speed up.”

Data from the South Central Climate Adaptation Science Center shows that Oklahoma City could see an increase in temperature of at least 2.6 degrees every year by 2050. This would translate into about a month’s worth of more days reaching a temperature over 100 degrees by the mid-21st century.

Research also shows that, while everyone experiences extreme heat, not everyone is affected by it evenly. Disproportionate impact of high temperatures on children and older adults, especially with pre-existing conditions such as diseases of the heart, lungs or kidneys, is increasingly concerning to scientists.

People with lower incomes also are more likely to live in older homes not designed to handle extreme heat and are less likely to be able to afford weatherization. Residents without a personal vehicle are more exposed to high temperatures during the summer, and outdoor workers also are especially vulnerable to health risks caused by extreme heat exposure.

In addition, both air and water quality are negatively affected by extreme heat. Tailpipe emissions interacting with sunlight on hot and windless days can form ground-level ozone, or smog, which risks further harm to people with health conditions and respiratory issues. Extreme heat interacting with high levels of fertilizer and other nutrients also can create conditions for bacterial blue-green algae to bloom, potentially impacting recreation and drinking water treatment processes.

“Having so many parking lots is a problem, but the other thing is everything that we build our cities with, how we build our cities,” Sarah Terry-Cobo, associate planner with the city's Sustainability Office, told The Oklahoman in August. “Extreme heat is only going to get worse, and we have to start building our cities in ways that can adapt to what’s coming.”

Thermal aerial imagery illustrates the "urban heat island" effect Dec. 15 during a webinar held by Oklahoma City's Office of Sustainability, as planners unveil the preliminary results of the city's Heat Watch mapping campaign.

