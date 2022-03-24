Premature newborn abandoned on the hood of a car in Mansfield

A man abandoned a newborn baby on the hood of a stranger’s parked car Wednesday afternoon in Mansfield, police said.

A woman called 911 about 4:17 p.m. Wednesday to report that a man she didn’t know walked up to her vehicle, which was parked on Pleasant Valley Road, and left a baby on the hood, according to Connecticut State Police.

The baby, a premature newborn, was between 28 and 30 weeks old, according to police.

The baby was taken to a hospital for treatment and was listed in stable condition as of Thursday afternoon, police said.

The man who abandoned the baby drove away in a dark-colored vehicle. He was described as a heavy-set Hispanic man with short black hair, wearing a black long sleeved T-shirt and black jogger-style pants, police said.

The Eastern District Major Crime Squad was investigating the incident. Anyone with information was asked to contact Connecticut State Police Trooper Matthew Hogan at 860-896-3236 or matthew.hogan@ct.gov.