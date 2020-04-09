FORT MEYERS, Fla., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Background Screening provider, Global HR Research, welcomes Eric Higginbotham as Chief Technology Officer. Eric brings over 20 years of experience in technology as a Developer, Database Administrator, IT Administrator, and Technology Leader. He firmly established his seasoned career as Vice President of Research and Development for Vurv Technology, now known as Taleo, where he was instrumental in building their systems into a leading provider of Human Capital solutions.

Following his successful tenure at Vurv Eric transitioned his highly valued experience to Black Diamond Performance Reporting as the Senior Vice President of Engineering and Chief Technology Officer. During his tenure at Black Diamond he helped grow the organization and modernized their legacy technology with a bias towards performance, availability, and security. As the senior technologist, Eric managed all aspects of their platform and was instrumental in helping smooth the transition when the business was acquired by Advent in 2011 (later acquired by SS&C).

The later positions, experience and skills sets perfectly positioned Eric to serve select organizations, including Global HR Research, as a Consultative CTO through Viero. He led various organizations through the technical aspects of due diligence, ensuring technology was designed to support business plans effectively, and adding safeguards to prevent overbuilding, or needlessly exposing the buyer to risk.

Eric's CTO role will be instrumental in continuing the advanced development of Global HR's premier Clairiti platform – a leader in an advanced custom background screening technology designed to integrate and function seamlessly with any applicant technology system.

Founded in 2005, Global HR Research (GHRR) is the home of Clairiti background screening technology, featuring advanced features and functionality, data, and business analytics to deliver better screening programs to thousands of customers and their candidates. GHRR serves a wide range of clients, from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies. GHRR has been recognized for the past decade in HRO Today Magazine's "Bakers Dozen" List of top national background screening providers and by Workforce Magazine's "Hot List" of top background screening providers seven times. GHRR is also accredited by the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA) and recognized by the Background Screening Credentialing Council (BSCC). You can learn more about the company at ghrr.com.

