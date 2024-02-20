PREMIER Bankcard welcomes company's first senior strategist to leadership team

The leadership team at PREMIER Bankcard, the Sioux Falls-based credit card company, has welcomed a new member as the company’s first-ever Senior Strategist mid-January this year.

Chris Marshall, a long-time management consultant, is said to bring three decades of management consultation and corporate strategy experience to the team, according to a press release from the company.

More: Dakotans for Health threatens lawsuit over South Dakota signature withdrawal bill

“While I’ve had the privilege of working alongside some remarkable companies during my career, I’m unsure I’ve ever seen anything like PREMIER,” Marshall said in the release. “From financial health to philanthropic spirit, to the day-to-day culture of integrity and innovation, this is a truly special place.”

PREMIER Bankcard President Ben Marcello said the decision to bring in a person for this role was an important step in their ambitious multi-year strategy and position their company for the future. A leader with the “right experience, right character and right motivation” was important and Marshall checked all these boxes, Marcello said.

Marshall, who was born in Boston and raised in Germany, most recently worked in the role of president of the consulting company called the Peak Consulting Group, Inc., which he co-founded in San Francisco, California. He has also been the Chief Operating Officer to the San Francisco-based M Squared Consulting and Partner with the SolomonEdwards Group.

More: Pierre man serving life for his wife's murder in 2006 dies Sunday

Marshall, a Bachelor of Science Degree holder in Business Administration from San Jose State University, is the father to two children and grandparent to two as well. He expressed his excitement for his family to move to Sioux Falls and its “amazingly vibrant downtown with endless charm and amenities.”

“It really rivals anywhere where we’ve ever been,” Marshall said. “When we considered the opportunity with PREMIER, the amenities of Sioux Falls and the kindness and energy of the people, we said, ‘we’re home now.’”

Marshall, who has worked with several flagship organizations as a management consultant, said he’s proud of his career achievements, according to the press release. His accomplishments include leading an enterprise process management overhaul at Rockwell International, delivering $130 million in productivity gains for Cisco as well as leading multiple technology and innovation engagements for the largest financial co-ops in the country.

More: Sioux Falls Canaries partnership gives Smithfield naming rights to field at stadium

“It has all been in preparation of what’s to come,” Marshall said. “The team at PREMIER is outstanding, not only as professionals but as truly genuine people and I’m confident that together we’re going to deliver something transformative for both our national customers and our local communities.”

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Chris Marshall joins PREMIER Bankcard team as senior strategist